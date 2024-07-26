Short Interest in East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Drops By 59.4%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

East Japan Railway Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EJPRY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.82. 66,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,167. East Japan Railway has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $10.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24.

East Japan Railway Company Profile

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, and dry cleaning, casualty insurance, and other agency services.

