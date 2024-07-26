Short Interest in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS) Increases By 5,140.0%

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 5,140.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GGLS opened at $14.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $20.07.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.2024 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares
About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares
The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Is Now the Time to Invest? ServiceNow Stock Sent to New Highs
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Leading Healthcare Provider Stock Soars on Earnings Beat
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- AstraZeneca Shares Fall Despite EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.