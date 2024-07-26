Short Interest in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS) Increases By 5,140.0%

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 5,140.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GGLS opened at $14.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $20.07.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.2024 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares

About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ( NASDAQ:GGLS Free Report ) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned 27.69% of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

