Short Interest in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Increases By 153.7%

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,000 shares, an increase of 153.7% from the June 30th total of 127,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Caesarstone Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSTE traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 17,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97. Caesarstone has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $6.81.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 20.45% and a negative return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caesarstone will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesarstone

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caesarstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 21,632.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 53,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $608,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company's engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.

Featured Stories

