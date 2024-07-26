Short Interest in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Grows By 225.7%

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,980,000 shares, a growth of 225.7% from the June 30th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Burford Capital

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burford Capital

Burford Capital Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

NYSE BUR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58. Burford Capital has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $17.70.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.59). Burford Capital had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.81%. The business had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burford Capital will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burford Capital

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.