Short Interest in AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS) Declines By 61.5%

AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AB Core Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.39. 1,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,408. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.13. AB Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $36.12.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1339 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%.

About AB Core Plus Bond ETF

The AB Core Plus Bond ETF (CPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated corporate and government debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. CPLS was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

