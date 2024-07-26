Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,661 shares of company stock worth $1,242,250 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.34.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.56. The company had a trading volume of 308,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,223. The company has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $182.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.49 and its 200-day moving average is $154.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.74%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.