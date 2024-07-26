Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.060-0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $207.0 million-$217.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.5 million.

Semtech Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of Semtech stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,248,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,604. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.13. Semtech has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Semtech had a negative net margin of 129.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. The business had revenue of $206.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMTC. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $36.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Semtech has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

