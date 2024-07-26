Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Seagate Technology updated its Q1 guidance to $1.40 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.200-1.600 EPS.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.27. 512,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,464. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.91. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $113.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,378.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,531 shares of company stock worth $3,592,946. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

