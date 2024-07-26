Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $125.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.94.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $103.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.91. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,531 shares of company stock worth $3,592,946 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,473 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.