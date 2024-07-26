Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $27.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

