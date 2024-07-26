Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Receives C$47.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.21.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RUS. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In related news, Director Stewart Burton purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$36.35 per share, with a total value of C$109,050.00. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RUS opened at C$39.70 on Friday. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$33.38 and a 12 month high of C$47.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43. The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.02. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.16 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 3.5267452 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.42%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

