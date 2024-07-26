Royal Bank of Canada Increases Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target to $79.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MAS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Masco from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.93.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $77.35. 176,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,168. Masco has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.17. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Masco by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 20,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $589,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 850.8% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 15.9% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 2,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

