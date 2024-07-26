Roth Mkm Trims Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) Target Price to $25.50

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $36.00 to $25.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 121.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ATLX. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Atlas Lithium from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Atlas Lithium from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of ATLX stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,944. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97. Atlas Lithium has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $170.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.73.

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Lithium will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlas Lithium stock. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Atlas Lithium makes up approximately 6.0% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cross Staff Investments Inc owned 2.00% of Atlas Lithium worth $6,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

