Roth Mkm Boosts Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Price Target to $18.00

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $16.50 to $18.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARLO. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BWS Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $15.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.05 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $17.64.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.06 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $334,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,743.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $334,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,743.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $222,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,724.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 33.7% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 28,443 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 472.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 359,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 297,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

