Roth Capital Weighs in on Ispire Technology Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISPR)

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Ispire Technology in a research note issued on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ispire Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ispire Technology’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter. Ispire Technology had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Ispire Technology in a research report on Monday.

Ispire Technology Trading Up 4.4 %

ISPR opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.52 million, a P/E ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 2.84. Ispire Technology has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ispire Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Ispire Technology by 499.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ispire Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ispire Technology by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $969,000. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

