Roth Capital Weighs in on Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) – Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now expects that the company will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.13. The consensus estimate for Innovative Industrial Properties’ current full-year earnings is $8.38 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.41 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

IIPR opened at $120.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.37. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $124.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.17. The company has a quick ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $75.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.65 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 53.07%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.0% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.1% during the second quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 15.1% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More

