Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,145 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $523,185,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 515.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,756,881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,135,000 after buying an additional 1,471,585 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,437.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,039,000 after acquiring an additional 959,594 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,083,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ross Stores by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,722,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $653,600,000 after acquiring an additional 601,031 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,602. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $153.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.66.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

