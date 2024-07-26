Roku’s (ROKU) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Roku from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.50.

ROKU stock opened at $57.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.96. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.61.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. Research analysts expect that Roku will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $409,532.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $409,532.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,747.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,805. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Roku by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,926 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in Roku by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

