Rocket Pool ETH Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.84 Billion (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for about $3,637.59 or 0.05387548 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and $1.66 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 505,078 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 505,084.29621092. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 3,611.6774349 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $7,390,526.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

