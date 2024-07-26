Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Robert Half Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE RHI traded up $2.12 on Friday, reaching $62.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,330. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.57 and its 200-day moving average is $72.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.25. Robert Half has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $88.39.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

