RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on RingCentral from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RingCentral from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.94.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.59. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $41.76.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $584.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $295,458.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,919 shares in the company, valued at $13,553,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $55,977.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,799 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,731.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $295,458.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 388,919 shares in the company, valued at $13,553,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,869 shares of company stock worth $762,165. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

