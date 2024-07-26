Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cadence Bank (CADE)

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/24/2024 – Cadence Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $35.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Cadence Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Hovde Group from $33.00 to $36.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Cadence Bank was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

7/24/2024 – Cadence Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Cadence Bank had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $34.50 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Cadence Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $31.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Cadence Bank had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2024 – Cadence Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $33.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2024 – Cadence Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $31.00 to $29.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – Cadence Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Cadence Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CADE opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.98. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $34.13.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $742.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 77.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Bank by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 229,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cadence Bank by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 952.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

