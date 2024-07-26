Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report released on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ FY2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TEVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

TEVA stock opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of -40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 37.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,372,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,366,000 after buying an additional 164,614 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 705.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 579,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 507,568 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 50,247 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 344,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 102,261 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,169,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 549,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,353,736. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.