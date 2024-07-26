Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 2nd

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Republic Services has raised its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Republic Services has a payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Republic Services to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $189.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $140.23 and a 12-month high of $206.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.67.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC raised their price target on Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.69.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

