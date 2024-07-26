Reliance (NYSE:RS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44. Reliance also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.800 EPS.

Reliance Trading Down 1.3 %

RS traded down $4.10 on Friday, hitting $304.05. The company had a trading volume of 452,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,086. Reliance has a 12-month low of $237.14 and a 12-month high of $342.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.30. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Reliance will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RS. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Reliance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $329.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total value of $1,450,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,042 shares in the company, valued at $12,773,941.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total transaction of $1,450,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,042 shares in the company, valued at $12,773,941.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

