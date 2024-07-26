Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.32.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RF

Regions Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $22.55 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $22.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.