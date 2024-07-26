Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 80.40 (LON:RKT)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 80.40 ($1.04) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

LON:RKT opened at GBX 4,472 ($57.84) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,929.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,102.64 ($53.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,006 ($77.68). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,392.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,785.64.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tamara Ingram acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,509 ($58.32) per share, for a total transaction of £15,781.50 ($20,410.63). In other news, insider Tamara Ingram acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,509 ($58.32) per share, for a total transaction of £15,781.50 ($20,410.63). Also, insider Kris Licht sold 10,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,479 ($57.93), for a total value of £463,307.76 ($599,208.17). Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on RKT shares. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,100 ($65.96) to GBX 5,200 ($67.25) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Reckitt Benckiser Group

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

