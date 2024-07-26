Raymond James Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $209.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $190.00 to $209.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $196.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.97.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $205.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $227.80. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,780,004,000 after buying an additional 10,944,520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,726,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,010,435,000 after buying an additional 7,401,526 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,822,000 after buying an additional 2,447,121 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,210,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,849,000 after buying an additional 270,538 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,443,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,943,000 after buying an additional 1,228,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

