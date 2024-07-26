Radix 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.31 Million (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Radix has a market capitalization of $264.79 million and $1.31 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Radix has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Radix

Radix launched on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,906,339,811 coins and its circulating supply is 9,233,796,399 coins. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

