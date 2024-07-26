Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) was down 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $137.71 and last traded at $140.25. Approximately 668,849 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 980,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.35.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.46.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.38%.

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

