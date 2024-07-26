Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Receives C$36.81 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.50 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of QBR.B stock opened at C$29.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.20. Quebecor has a 52 week low of C$27.25 and a 52 week high of C$34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.72.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

