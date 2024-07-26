QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $150.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.20 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 13.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.

QCR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCRH traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.06. The stock had a trading volume of 179,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.96. QCR has a twelve month low of $45.83 and a twelve month high of $75.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.17.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 3.58%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

