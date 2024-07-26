Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Reduced by Analyst

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Webster Financial in a report released on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Webster Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

WBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

WBS stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $36.36 and a 1-year high of $53.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,833.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,217,000. Azora Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,477,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,983,000 after acquiring an additional 877,540 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,916,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,785,000 after acquiring an additional 430,331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,477,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,006,000 after purchasing an additional 418,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

