Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Cut by Analyst

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PulteGroup in a report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $3.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.15. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $12.68 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s FY2024 earnings at $12.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.33 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PHM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.93.

NYSE PHM opened at $125.00 on Friday. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.9% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

