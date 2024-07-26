Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Issued By Capital One Financial

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Halliburton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.53.

Halliburton Stock Up 3.6 %

Halliburton stock opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 76,405 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 47,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in Halliburton by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 122,576 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,286 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,287 shares of company stock worth $2,298,204. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

