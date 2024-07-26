Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

ACRS opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.27. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 248.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 23,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 5,265.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 61,602 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,395,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,608.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 2,435,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,797 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

