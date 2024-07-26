Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $77.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

