PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the June 30th total of 500,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Trading Up 0.8 %

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 28,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,087. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46. PT Bank Mandiri has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $19.42.

Get PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk alerts:

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.