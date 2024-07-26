PROG (NYSE:PRG) Issues Earnings Results

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. PROG had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $592.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PROG Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PRG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.41. 1,452,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,078. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. PROG has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $44.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.27. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 2.10.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRG. Loop Capital boosted their price target on PROG from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PROG from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on PROG in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROG has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PRG

About PROG

(Get Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.