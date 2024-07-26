Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Short Interest Update

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the June 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Prime Meridian Price Performance

PMHG traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998. The company has a market cap of $82.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.53. Prime Meridian has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $25.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Prime Meridian had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter.

About Prime Meridian

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

