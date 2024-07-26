Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
Poseida Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. Poseida Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.27.
Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $28.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 million. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.95% and a negative return on equity of 97.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Poseida Therapeutics
Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.
