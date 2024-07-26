Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. Poseida Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.27.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $28.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 million. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.95% and a negative return on equity of 97.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,373,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after buying an additional 473,746 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 830,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 391,801 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 965,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 282,310 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 476.4% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 247,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 204,170 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.