Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.05-11.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens cut their price target on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $347.22.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pool
Pool Price Performance
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pool will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Pool Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.
About Pool
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.
