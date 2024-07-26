Pitcairn Co. Purchases Shares of 20,833 SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000. Pitcairn Co. owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 420,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 443,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 42,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GWX opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average of $31.79. The company has a market capitalization of $631.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $33.20.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

