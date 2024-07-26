Pitcairn Co. Boosts Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Pitcairn Co. raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 202.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 56,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 37,740 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 580.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 32,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 28,004 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 146,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,373.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 59,583 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average of $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Barclays cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

