Piper Sandler Raises Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target to $80.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.96.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $72.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.80. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $458.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 59.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.