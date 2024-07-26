Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) PT Raised to $120.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.99% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

NYSE PM opened at $113.22 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $113.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.99 and a 200-day moving average of $96.40. The company has a market cap of $176.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 111.24%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,186,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,583,000 after buying an additional 876,790 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $5,634,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $1,251,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $857,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

