PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.330-1.370 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PG&E also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.33-1.37 EPS.

PCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PG&E from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of PCG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,978,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,413,831. PG&E has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average of $17.24.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

