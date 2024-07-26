Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHGFree Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PSHG stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 million, a PE ratio of 1.33 and a beta of -0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Performance Shipping has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.58.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHGGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Performance Shipping had a net margin of 63.54% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $21.57 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Performance Shipping stock. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHGFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Cable Car Capital LLC owned about 0.47% of Performance Shipping at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

