Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

Performance Shipping Price Performance

Shares of PSHG stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 million, a PE ratio of 1.33 and a beta of -0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Performance Shipping has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.58.

Get Performance Shipping alerts:

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Performance Shipping had a net margin of 63.54% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $21.57 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Performance Shipping Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Performance Shipping stock. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping Inc. ( NASDAQ:PSHG Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Cable Car Capital LLC owned about 0.47% of Performance Shipping at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

