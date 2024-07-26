Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.
Performance Shipping Price Performance
Shares of PSHG stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 million, a PE ratio of 1.33 and a beta of -0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Performance Shipping has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.58.
Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Performance Shipping had a net margin of 63.54% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $21.57 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Performance Shipping Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Performance Shipping
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.