Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.02

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.02 and last traded at $24.92, with a volume of 49647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.68.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 650.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 9.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.