Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Raised to $98.00 at Oppenheimer

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $92.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $86.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.56. Pentair has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $88.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,280,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Pentair by 352.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,577,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,695,000 after buying an additional 1,228,635 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $97,083,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $45,096,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,655,000 after acquiring an additional 484,810 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

